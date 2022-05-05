As the Montrose Police Department’s new Public Safety Complex nears completion, the department will need to move its police car parking from behind the construction zone to the parking area on South First Street east of the Cascade Avenue intersection.
The parking change will not diminish the department's law enforcement services or emergency response times.
The change is needed to make way for the building's contractor, SHAW construction, to begin preparing for the paving of the future MPD parking area starting June 6.
This area will be designated as police parking 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the Public Safety Complex is completed this coming August.
"We want to minimize the inconvenience to customers who use the area," Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. “As a result, this space balanced the need for patrol officers to get to their vehicles quickly to respond to emergencies while also compartmentalizing patrol parking so it doesn’t affect a larger portion of public parking. This is only a temporary situation."
Following the completion of the department's new parking area, the temporary MPD parking area on South First Street will reopen for public use. The 400 block of South First Street, which also includes City Hall, will reopen to traffic upon completion of the Public Safety Complex.
