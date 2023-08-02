Temporary safety closure enacted for Bear Creek National Recreation Trail

Bear Creek National Recreation Trail will be closed Aug. 11 through October as a proactive public safety measure. (Courtesy photo/USFS)

In the interest of public safety, officials with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National  Forests’ Ouray Ranger District are temporarily closing the Bear Creek National Recreation trail from Aug. 11 through October for a large-scale reconstruction project.  

Crews began work July 24 to reconstruct various portions of the trail, including extensive construction of stone retaining walls, drainage structures and low water crossings. Upon further consideration and assessment, it was determined that a temporary closure of the trail between Bear Creek and Yellowjacket  Mine is necessary during the reconstruction project. This will allow crews to carry out their work efficiently and without interruption, while safeguarding the well-being of visitors to the area.  



