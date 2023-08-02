Temporary safety closure enacted for Bear Creek National Recreation Trail

In the interest of public safety, officials with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District are temporarily closing the Bear Creek National Recreation trail from Aug. 11 through October for a large-scale reconstruction project.
Crews began work July 24 to reconstruct various portions of the trail, including extensive construction of stone retaining walls, drainage structures and low water crossings. Upon further consideration and assessment, it was determined that a temporary closure of the trail between Bear Creek and Yellowjacket Mine is necessary during the reconstruction project. This will allow crews to carry out their work efficiently and without interruption, while safeguarding the well-being of visitors to the area.
Upper Bear Creek trail will remain open for use and is accessible through Engineer Pass and Horsethief trail. Hikers are encouraged to explore the upper portion of the trail during the closure period and experience the beauty of the GMUG National Forests.
“The safety of the public and the workers involved in the trail reconstruction project is our top priority,” said Neil Perry, Ouray Ranger District Recreation Management Specialist. “By closing the affected section of the trail for a short period of time, we aim to complete reconstruction work efficiently and mitigate potential hazards during the construction process.”
During the closure period, signage will be placed at key points on the trail to indicate the closure area. We ask visitors to respect the closure and stay clear of the area for their safety.
For more information on the trail reconstruction project, contact the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone