A 44-year-old Texas resident died Monday, one day after he fell on a beginner’s ski run at Telluride Ski Area. The San Miguel County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that Gregory Orgeron, of Katy, Texas, fell Sunday. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where he later died.

The cause and manner of death were pending as of last report. Orgeron is survived by his wife, three children, his parents and two brothers.

