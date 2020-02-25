A 44-year-old Texas resident died Monday, one day after he fell on a beginner’s ski run at Telluride Ski Area. The San Miguel County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that Gregory Orgeron, of Katy, Texas, fell Sunday. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where he later died.
The cause and manner of death were pending as of last report. Orgeron is survived by his wife, three children, his parents and two brothers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.