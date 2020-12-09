While some spent their Thanksgiving feasting, others were stopped by law enforcement and arrested for DUI. From Nov. 20-30, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local statewide agencies united for the Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period. During the increased patrols, 103 agencies arrested 327 impaired drivers on Colorado roadways, including five in Montrose County. During the same period last year, 99 agencies made 430 arrests.
With COVID-19 cases continuing to grow dramatically, the state is urging people to cancel gatherings with people who don't live with them. In addition, Colorado is strongly urging people to always wear a mask if they must go out in public and stay six feet apart from others.
"Appreciating the dangers of drinking and driving is not rocket science. Nevertheless, too many people continue to operate their vehicles while intoxicated or high," stated Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. "We hope the message is sobering for each impaired driver removed from the roads this past enforcement period. You never have to drive impaired, there are options."
During the Thanksgiving long weekend, there were three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.
The Colorado Springs Police Department (37 arrests), Denver Police Department (27 arrests), and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (27 arrests) recording the highest number of arrests during the Thanksgiving enforcement period. The Colorado State Patrol made 71 arrests. Results for all law enforcement agencies across the state can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
In 2019, the average blood alcohol content (BAC) level of DUI offenders in Colorado was about .165 — more than double the DUI limit (.08) and triple that of the DWAI limit (.05). Choosing to drive at any level of impairment impacts your ability to react to hazards on the road and increases your chance of being involved in a crash. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns. Find more information about the campaign at HeatIsOnColorado.com.
