The correct number to call for the delivery of a Thanksgiving Day meal is 970-318-6759.
The number published in the Tuesday Montrose Daily Press had a digit transposed. The Daily Press apologizes to everyone who was trying to arrange for a meal delivery, as well as to the private citizen whose number was mistakenly published.
Meal deliveries of a turkey dinner are available through Montrose Community Dinners Inc., which serves an annual Thanksgiving feast at Friendship Hall, but also allows people to sign up to have a meal delivered if they need that service. The dinner is free.
Delivery sign-ups are being accepted through Wednesday. At the prompt, leave your name, address, phone number and email (for confirmation purposes) and the number of dinners needed.
Deliveries begin mid-morning Thursday, thanks to volunteer drivers.
The onsite meal is served from noon to 3 p.m. at Friendship Hall, 1101 N. Second St. (Montrose County Fairgrounds.) Advance registration is not required for the meal-site service.
You can still contribute a fully baked pie or other dessert, by dropping it off at Friendship Hall between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
