The Bureau of Land Management is processing a petition on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation for the McPhee Dam and Reservoir, Dolores Project.
The petition requests a withdrawal of 953.06 acres of public lands from settlement, sale, location, or entry, under all of the general land laws, including the mining laws, and 309.56 acres of National Forest System lands from location and entry under the mining laws, and reserve them for use by the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) in connection with the McPhee Dam and Reservoir, for 100 years.
A Notice of Proposed Withdrawal was published in Tuesday’s Federal Register, which initiates a 90-day public comment period and opportunity to request a public meeting.
The McPhee Dam and Reservoir was originally withdrawn in 1981 under Public Land Order (PLO) No. 5811 and extended in 2000 by PLO No. 7473, which expired on Jan. 21, 2021. The BOR seeks a new withdrawal allowing for the continuation of operations at the McPhee Dam and Reservoir, Dolores Project.
The McPhee Reservoir provides hydroelectric power generation, salinity control, flood control, recreational opportunities, and fish and wildlife enhancement all while regulating flows of the Dolores River for irrigation and municipal use.
The public may submit comments on this petition/application from today until October 31, 2021. Comments and meeting requests should be sent to:
Bureau of Land Management; Attn: Colorado State Director; 2850 Youngfield Street; Lakewood, CO 80215.
