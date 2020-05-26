City reschedules annual Independence Day fireworks display

Fireworks light up at Baldridge Park at a previous Fourth of July fireworks display.

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

The annual Independence Day fireworks display has been canceled due to the uncertainty of public health considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The display is coordinated and sponsored each year by the City of Montrose.

Other regional communities that have also canceled their fireworks displays include Grand Junction, Telluride, and Ouray.

City staff is considering the possibility of rescheduling the display to occur later in the year when some of the current uncertainties are resolved. Information about an alternative date will be released as soon as it is decided.

The information in this report came from a city press release.

Tags

Load comments