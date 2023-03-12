The Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) will be hosting its final race of the season, the Mesa Meltdown, on Sunday, March 19th at Skyway Trailhead off of Colorado 65 on Grand Mesa. There will be 5K and 20K course options. The Meltdown is a freestyle race, meaning that one can skate or classic ski, but prizes will be awarded according to finish, not technique. The race will begin at 10AM. Race series prizes, overall and age group, will be awarded as part of the day’s festivities.
“Our races are challenging for the top athletes, but also fun for the rest of us who just want to get out and test ourselves against a beautiful, well-groomed course,” says Tom Ela, race series organizer and long-time GMNC board member. Skiers of all levels and abilities are welcome to participate in any of the organization’s races.
The race entry fee is $30 for non-members and $25 for GMNC members. Registration can be done online athttps://tinyurl.com/3333dkrxor on the day of the event by cash or check. The 2022/23 race series is presented by Empowered Energy Systems of Hotchkiss, Colorado.
