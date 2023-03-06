The Hall Sisters will perform March 17

The Delta Montrose Community Concert Association will present The Hall Sisters, a classic sister ensemble at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The Hall Sisters have established themselves as one of the up-and-coming acts in the country pop genre. While releasing multiple CDs over the last few years, their performance schedule has brought them to notable venues such as The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The sound of The Hall Sisters is best described as a combination of the harmonic prowess of the Eagles and the soulful blend of the Carpenters mixed with the energy of country pop, according to the group's press release.
The word "synergy" defines the quartet in that the combined output of their talents and musicality is greater than the sum of each individual part. A vocal and instrumental foursome of talented siblings, The Hall Sisters marry stunning harmonies along with a brilliance and excellence on their instruments to create an entirely unique sound.
Single admission tickets will be available at the door the night of the performance. They will be $20 for adults and $5 for students.
