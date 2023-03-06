The Hall Sisters will perform March 17

The Hall Sisters. (Submitted photo)

The Delta Montrose Community Concert Association will present The Hall Sisters, a classic sister ensemble at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Hall Sisters have established themselves as one of the up-and-coming acts in the country pop genre. While releasing multiple CDs over the last few years, their performance schedule has brought them to notable venues such as The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall and the Country Music Hall of Fame.



