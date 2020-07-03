The HopeWest annual golf tournament helps raise money for hospice programs

NuVista Credit Union won the competitive flight and had the lowest score of the tournament, a 19-under par 53. Team members are: Brandon Keltz, Kaeden Keltz, Kenneth Keltz, Michael Rusk.

 (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Twenty-seven teams participated in the 22nd annual HopeWest hospice golf tournament Saturday at Cobble Creek. The team from NuVista Credit Union — Brandon Keltz, Kaeden Keltz, Kenneth Keltz, Michael Rusk — posted the tournament’s best round, 19-under par 53.

More than $40,000 was raised for hospice programs and its ministry. Crippin Funeral Home, Alpine Bank and the Mize family were the underwriters of the event. There were 18 contributing sponsors.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments