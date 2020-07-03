The HopeWest annual golf tournament helps raise money for hospice programs

Twenty-seven teams participated in the 22nd annual HopeWest hospice golf tournament Saturday at Cobble Creek. The team from NuVista Credit Union — Brandon Keltz, Kaeden Keltz, Kenneth Keltz, Michael Rusk — posted the tournament’s best round, 19-under par 53.
More than $40,000 was raised for hospice programs and its ministry. Crippin Funeral Home, Alpine Bank and the Mize family were the underwriters of the event. There were 18 contributing sponsors.
