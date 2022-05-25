Good day, Montrose.
••••••
First Things First……The ministry which is the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans merits a dose of ink for what’s coming in the next few weeks. To wit:
• On May 28, there’s a chili cookoff at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Way near east Main. It’s to celebrate Memorial Day, enjoy some get-to-know-you fellowship, and have a look (with envy) at some classic cars. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The 8th annual Freedom Festival Golf Tournament will be June 4 at The Bridges. Four-person scramble teams ($100 per golfer) will raise funds for local veterans and their families in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. Last year, pandemic and all, some 18 teams competed in the one-day fun tournament which helps vets address PTSD and other welfare concerns.
• A veterans’ retreat is July 6-7 at the Welcome Home Alliance-Warrior Resource Center on Hillcrest. Included is the third annual Freedom Sings USA Community Concert July 8 (6-9 p.m.) at the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. The mission of Freedom Sings is, “to empower veterans and active-duty personnel to tell their stories through the process of songwriting in creative and therapeutic settings.” The free concert is being sponsored by Valkyrie Productions, the City of Montrose, and Freedom Sings USA.
“It’s a great event,” said WFAFW board president Randy Havens, a well-known local bank exec (retired) from Timberline Bank. Havens was a four-year Navy veteran with duty in Da Nang and aboard the USS Sterrett during the Vietnam War. “These songwriters come to Montrose, meet with veterans, and write songs of their stories.”
The WHAFW-Warrior Resource Center was founded in 2011 by Melanie Kline. It’s a 501 c 3 nonprofit that supports veterans with housing connections, employment, navigation through the VA system. It’s a place to connect and meet. More information about the WHAFV and these events: whafw.org; 970-765-2210. April Heard, an Army veteran, is the interim executive director and can answer questions. Or: freedomsingsusaco.org.
(And, incidentally, Speedy Recovery Wishes: Mike Trickey, a Marine. Mike was the longtime executive director for WHAFW until last year. His health bounce-back is forthcoming as well.)
••••••
Striping It……Cobble Creek PGA Professional Kala Rusk set a record at the golf course where she keeps her clubs, runs her pro shop, directs local tournaments, and where she is a highly regarded teacher.
Wednesday last at Cobble, she smoked a seven-under-par 65 using blue-white combo tees (6,035 yards). Ms. Rusk made eight birdies, one bogey and posted a 31-34—65 card. She’s a former state 4A state champion for Montrose High School and played four years collegiately at the University of Northern Colorado. She and Michael Rusk are the parents of two young children, Payton, and Teagan. She was named head professional at Cobble last year.
“It was the best round of my life,” said Rusk.
••••••
Teeing It Up at a Major……Brandon Bingaman of Montrose, who played high school golf in Fruita before earning All-American and All-Decade Team honors at Colorado Mesa U., played in the 104th PGA Championship last week at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. Although he didn’t make the cut for weekend play, shooting 78-75—153 on Thursday and Friday, Bingaman was part of the PGA’s Team of 20 golfers, club professionals who qualified their way into the field of one of professional golf’s four major tournaments. Bingaman won his spot at Barton Creek in Austin.
He’s been a club professional at Bent Tree Country Club in north Dallas for four years. Bingaman, who turns 32 next week, is the son of Brad and Connie Bingaman. After turning professional in 2013 and before taking the position at Bent Tree, he was an assistant pro at The Bridges in Montrose.
••••••
Stevie Nicks turns 74 tomorrow. What’s up with that?
••••••
Controlled Burn Alert…..Another candle on the b’day cake for One of Life’s Good Guys, Lee Bradley of Paonia. His family’s Orchard Valley Farms-Black Bridge Winery opens Memorial Day weekend for another season. Always a good place to take family and friends visiting from elsewhere and tour the orchards, vineyards and sit along the Gunnison River under a big shade tree.
••••••
Have a safe and happy Memorial Day Weekend!