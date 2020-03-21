Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees are now working from home and children are temporarily not attending school. Many citizens, if they have not already, will soon find themselves in isolation at their residences. Here are a few activities for all ages to help combat cabin fever.
For adults:
In a situation like this, there are no downsides to deep-cleaning your house, especially if you use disinfectants. It will not only give you something to do and help fight the virus, but improving your environment helps improve your overall health.
Order takeout or buy something online -- it’s more important than ever to support local businesses, and eating your favorite comfort food or enjoying a new outfit can do wonders for reminding yourself that the world is still out there.
There’s no shame in distracting yourself. Watching a season of your favorite TV show, playing some video games or scrolling through social media to look at pictures of baby animals are all perfectly fine ways to get your mind off everything happening outside.
Video call your family members, especially those you don’t hear from very often or those in nursing homes. Reconnecting with parents, siblings and old friends will help close the distance of isolation.
Take some time to do all the tedious things you’ve been putting off. Take the 2020 Census. Organize the file cabinet. Make a feeble attempt to do your own taxes.
Dust off your old instrument, easel, sewing needles or other hobbies. With work and family, lives can become too busy to focus on personal interests, but quarantine is the perfect time to turn the focus back into your passions.
Write down or record your experiences. This is a very strange time in our history, and someday, either you or someone else will want to look back at how people are feeling and reacting to the situation.
Find healthy, productive ways to let off steam. It’s easy to get caught up in stress and anxiety during this pandemic. Do yoga, read a book, meditate or listen to music. Turn off the news for a while and focus on bringing forward those positive emotions instead.
Get a blast from the past. Look through old photo albums or watch old home videos. One of the best ways to distract yourself from today’s worries is to revisit the good times from yesterday, and it will also help you feel reconnected with family and friends.
You’re allowed to go outside. There’s an abundance of local outdoor recreational activities that can be enjoyed in a safe way: hiking, biking, rafting and even some no-contact outdoor sports such as golf can all have an enormous impact on mental state during this uncertain time.
For kids:
Many educational websites are waiving fees and offering online courses for kids. Scholastic, Khan Academy, Outschool and even local school systems offer virtual learning platforms to keep kids on top of their studies.
Quarantine is the perfect opportunity to teach kids some of the basic skills they won’t learn in school. Teach your kids how to cook a meal, clean the kitchen, do yard work or take care of a pet. These skills will not only benefit them in their futures, but will benefit parents right now.
Set up video calls with your kids’ friends. Being away from their school friends can lead to feelings of loneliness, and continued communication will also help kids learn how to interact in social groups and maintain friendships.
Take your kids outside. Be sure to stay away from groups, maintain at least six feet of space between each person and avoid contact surfaces such as playground equipment, but it's physically and mentally healthy for kids to get some fresh air.
Talk about the past. Now is the time to tell your kids about their ancestry or what life was like for their grandparents. Better yet, help them get that information straight from the source by facilitating conversations with older family members. Those stories are one of the most valuable things you can give them.
Take outdoor activities indoors (just for a little while). Clear out the living room and set up a tent to have a campout, use pillows or cushions to make an obstacle course, or have a hula-hoop competition. If you have a yard that isn’t too close to other people, you can take those activities back outside in the event of needing to rescue your interior decor.
If your kids are worried or scared during the pandemic, don’t be afraid to let them get their minds off the situation. Put on their favorite movie or take the afternoon to play a board game. Teach them now that it’s important to understand their feelings and prioritize their wellbeing in times of uncertainty.
Teach kids games and activities they can play with friends once they’re back at school -- card games, freeze dancing, putting on improv skits or classic games like hide and seek.
Have the kids help decorate for Christmas! It may sound strange in the middle of spring, but putting up lights and ornaments not only brings the family together, but the decorations will bring some joy into the house.
Get creative! Encourage kids to draw, make music, write stories and play games. Just because they’re not in school doesn’t mean they’re barred from intellectual development. Exploring their creative side can help kids discover new interests and learn about the world around them.
