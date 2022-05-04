The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, in partnership with the Colorado State Forest Service, National Forest Foundation and Wilder on the Taylor and Gunnison Highlands communities, is beginning implementation of the third phase of the Wilder-Highlands Mountain Pine Beetle Response Project.
The primary purpose of the project (initiated in 2020) is to treat the mountain pine beetle-affected stands, reduce the risk of mountain pine beetle spread and diminish the potential for catastrophic wildfires in the wildland urban interface.
To date, project partners have successfully treated 340 acres and helped mitigate the impacts of the mountain pine beetle. The project is a regional and national model for successful “shared stewardship” of federal and private lands.
The third phase will focus on treating approximately 194 acres of lodgepole pine forests experiencing a mountain pine beetle outbreak northeast of Gunnison, Colorado.
Treatment activities include sanitation, removal and long-term preventative treatments on private and National Forest System lands.
Operations will also consist of a fuel break on the Wilder on the Taylor property. Equipment and tools utilized will include traditional and mechanized logging equipment, as well as helicopter logging systems.
Travelers on US Highway135 between Almont and Gunnison, Taylor Canyon Road (CR-742), Wilder Mountain Road and Lost Canyon Road (CR-743), may encounter logging trucks removing materials from the project site.
“I am extremely impressed at the rapid collaborative effort that has taken place over the past few years aimed at reducing the impacts from mountain pine beetle in the Taylor River watershed,” said Mike Tarantino, supervisory forester, Colorado State Forest Service.
“Although mountain pine beetle, at a small endemic population, is an important native beetle to our western forests, we understand that an outbreak of this forest pest can act as a landscape scale disturbance that influences wildfire behavior for many years in the future. We hope that our activities reduce the heavy fuel loading that coincides with bark beetle mortality and limits the losses of lodgepole pine by keeping mountain pine beetle in check, in an effort to manage for diverse, healthy and resilient forests in the future.”
