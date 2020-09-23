This week’s “Thirsty Thursday for a Cause” lemonade stand benefits Nerf Club.

The Trailhead Clinics at 401 S. Park Ave. will host the lemonade stand from 3 — 5 p.m. Sept. 24. Nerf Club will receive all donations, matched up to $250.

Nerf Club offers a free, monthly event that provides children and youths a safe, enjoyable evening, while giving parents a night off. For more information about Nerf Club, call Zach at 734-686-5547.

Trailhead Clinics hosts Thirsty Thursdays each week to help local nonprofits. Past recipients of proceeds include The Dolphin House, Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray, the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, Hilltop Family Resource Center, PEER Kindness and Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans.

