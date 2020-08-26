Trailhead Clinics of Montrose and Hilltop Family Resource Center host Thirsty Thursdays for a Cause, from 3 - 5 p.m., this Thursday at the Trailhead Clinic, 491 S. Park Ave.

Stop by for a glass of lemonade — and new tumbler — in exchange for a donation. The Trailhead Clinics will match up to $250 for the benefit of Hilltop Family Resource Center’s car seat program, which purchases new car seats for expectant parents involved in programs through Hilltop. Hilltop also provides free car seat inspections to community members, by appointment.

