Trailhead Clinics of Montrose and Hilltop Family Resource Center host Thirsty Thursdays for a Cause, from 3 - 5 p.m., this Thursday at the Trailhead Clinic, 491 S. Park Ave.
Stop by for a glass of lemonade — and new tumbler — in exchange for a donation. The Trailhead Clinics will match up to $250 for the benefit of Hilltop Family Resource Center’s car seat program, which purchases new car seats for expectant parents involved in programs through Hilltop. Hilltop also provides free car seat inspections to community members, by appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.