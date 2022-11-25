There were a lot of unknowns for the 2022 community Thanksgiving meal. At first, dinner organizers were down by 165 volunteers. That picked up the week before Thanksgiving and on Thursday, when a flurry of activity pushed out an astonishing 1,049 meals for delivery or pickup.
That all left meal coordinator and Montrose Community Dinners Board member Kevin Kuns wondering: two years after the COVID-19 pandemic nixed large gatherings, would anyone come to Friendship Hall to dine-in?
“We’ll see home many show up, since this is the first time live in three years,” Kuns said, during a brief break as he and other board members and volunteers scurried about, getting final touches in place before the doors of Friendship Hall opened to diners.
“This is the best part. I love this part. This is what community looks like,” Kuns said, surveying the room as people trickled in for a free Thanksgiving meal.
Turns out, he needn’t have worried. The trickle grew to a steady flow and soon, the hall was filled with people. When it was all said and done, the community dinner served 2,496, between delivery, pick-up and in-person guests. That appears to be a record.
Rebecca Kramer, her son Richard, and her friend Arlene Warnock were among those who showed up to Friendship Hall for turkey and all the trimmings.
“I’ve been a widow for 11 years and I quit cooking,” Kramer said. “Me too,” added Warnock, who also is widowed.
“It’s nice to have these places to come to. We just really appreciate it. It’s good food and we don’t have those leftovers we’re just going to throw out in two weeks anyway,” Kramer said with a smile.
The Kramers and Warnock have been on the other side of the serving table. Kramer runs the luncheon for the Delta Senior Center, where Warnock also volunteers. Richard has volunteered in Delta several times in the past.
“I’m the volun-told,” he joked. “When my father died, my mom did not want to do Thanksgiving or Christmas, because dad wasn’t there. She volunteered us to serve (in Delta at Christmas) and informed us we were doing it. It actually turned out quite nice.”
Being able to congregate was important, Rebecca said, detailing how COVID had cut the social contacts for the seniors she served.
“COVID has just messed the whole world up,” she said. “ … We really enjoy coming down here.”
Musician Jed Kovach was also happy to be enjoying the meal in person — and providing entertainment, along with The Brown Family Band, who performed the Star Spangled Banner to kick off the dinner.
Kovach had played the dinner several times before, with a friend who wasn’t available this year, but he wanted to come back.
“We missed the last few years of course, because of COVID. Anywhere I can play, I love doing it. It’s not about the money, it’s about giving people music. I’m doing a lot of Americana music today. It kinds of fits with the holiday,” said Kovach, who went on to sprinkle a few original numbers into his selection.
Other volunteers, like Kathy Fitch and her husband Kirk, kept on top of the pie table, loaded down with pies Walmart donated for the annual feast. The Fitches were running their feet off well before the sit-down meal opened at noon. “We have to keep adding on to the to-go people, because they keep coming,” Kathy said. “It’s all good, though.”
Outside Thanksgiving morning, Robb Peterson helped direct traffic for delivery drivers and pick-ups.
“My family lives in Charlottesville, so I said, well, I’m just going to come and volunteer with everything to do,” said Peterson, who owns Montrose Hardware. “I volunteered last year; had a blast, and said ‘I’ll help out again this year.’”
Local minister Karen Winkel was assigned with others to a table that packaged up food waste to be distributed to local farmers for their livestock.
“I absolutely love strangers. This is the feast for me, all of these people I don’t know and all the random conversations that are possible,” Winkel said.
“But also, I live alone. Thanksgiving can be kind of a non-day. Being around all this fun and festivity kind of satisfies that holiday need without having to go to the trouble of hosting people in my own home.”
Obviously, feeding close to 2,500 people takes a lot of advance work and planning. Kuns said the meal would not have been possible without the volunteers.
“The volunteers we’ve had this year are so amazing, Not only are they hardworking, but cheerful. I think they feel as good about doing this as we do, which is nice. I’m just hopeful that we have enough food,” he said.
The feast came about not just because others gave of their time, but because of in-kind contributions and sponsors, too.
Walmart discounted the 150 turkeys prepared, in addition to donating pies.
PepsiCo, a main sponsor, donated drinks and Kinikin Processing donated (and sliced) all the ham.
The Montrose Association of Realtors, Montrose Forest Products and several individuals were the event’s other primary sponsors.
Donations also support the dinner, although no one is required to pay for a meal. Board member John Lindh spent some time stuffing the donations box with money meal delivery drivers brought back from recipients.
Montrose County contributed use of Friendship Hall, with its commercial kitchen that volunteers used for preparations the week leading up to Thanksgiving and on the big day.
“We’re blessed in the community to have this facility,” Kuns said. “The county lets us invade it for six days. We couldn’t do it otherwise. It would be impossible to put out prep 2,000 meals without a commercial kitchen.”
Minutes later, Kuns would open the serving lines, first telling those assembled how much time dinner board president Bobbie Kuns, kitchen manager Holly Padilla, board members and volunteers poured into the event.
Every moment was worth it, just to see people come together for a meal, he said, welcoming all.
“It’s so wonderful to be live again after the last two years of COVID,” Kuns said. “You guys look a lot better live. We’re glad you’re here. For me, this is what hope and healing feels like.”
Donations may be made year-round for the dinner at montrosecommunitydinners.com
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.