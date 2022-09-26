The Montrose Police Department will hold several open house events, but on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8 a.m., Forum attendees will have a special program in the community meeting room (the black glass portion of the building) of the new Public Safety Complex (434 S. First St.) The Forum this week will not be held at Cascade Hall.
Police Chief Blaine Hall will share information about the form and function of the new police headquarters and City Public Works Manager Jim Scheid will provide construction facts and figures. Following the presentation, the facility will be open for you to tour until 11 a.m.
Additional open house dates and times:
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 12 p.m.- Grand Opening ceremony
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 12:30 - 4 p.m. - Open house
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 8 - 11 a.m. - Open house
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5- 7 p.m. - Open house
Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 - 7 p.m. - Open house
Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 - 11 a.m. - Open house
South First Street will remain closed during the open house week; please plan your parking accordingly. The entrance to the community room (black glass room) faces City Hall on South First Street.
