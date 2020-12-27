Update: As of 9:15 p.m. power appeared to be restored.
A vehicle apparently collided with a power pole on Chipeta Road Sunday night, cutting electricity to thousands.
Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available, with law enforcement still on scene at 8:30 p.m.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association's power outage map appeared to show 6,172 customers without power at about that time, or about 32 percent of Montrose County power customers.
The outage appeared to be affecting northern Montrose.
Editor’s note: A photo previously published with this story incorrectly identified a car that caused the crash. The car in the photo was part of an unrelated crash in a part of town without power. The photo was incorrectly captioned.
