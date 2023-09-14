Thousands of invasive fish removed from Ridgway Reservoir during Smallmouth Bass Tourney

A smallmouth bass caught at Ridgway Reservoir. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife concluded its ninth Ridgway Reservoir Smallmouth Bass Classic in August and handed out $7,750 in cash prizes.

This year’s event ran from July 8 to Aug. 6. The harvest incentive tournament has helped CPW effectively reduce the population of smallmouth bass and protect native fish and water users downstream of the reservoir now for nearly a decade.



