A reported weapons threat at Montrose High School left part of the student body in lockdown while those who were off campus during the lunch hour sheltered nearby on Wednesday.
Across Fifth Street, a knot of worried parents, community members and students clustered in the cold until, at last, the word came: everyone was safe and no weapon had been found, after law enforcement agents conducted a thorough search.
“There was no shooting. The kids are in their rooms safe,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said early that afternoon, addressing the crowd.
No arrests were made, Hall said.
A community member identifying as a parent called the high school Wednesday morning and said their student had arrived at school with a weapon. Law enforcement is investigating who had made the call, as well as that person’s connection to the high school.
The lockdown started immediately after the call, according to a statement from Montrose County School District.
Freshman student Aidenne Ludwig was eating lunch in the cafeteria when MHS principal, Jim Barnhill, began telling students to lock down. She rushed with a friend to the nearest classroom not yet blockaded.
The classroom’s door did not lock, Ludwig said, so the students figured out how to tie the door shut.
In the early moments of the lockdown, some of her peers also repurposed classroom object, such as a fire extinguisher, to defend themselves if needed.
At the scene, Hall was not able to say whether the threat was considered credible, but reiterated that no weapon had been located.
MHS released students at the normal time on Wednesday, more than three hours after the lockdown began, and buses were running as scheduled. The school also continued with planned evening events.
Student reaction
The call alerting school officials of the threat came partway through the first lunch period. Some students were still in class, while others were eating in the cafeteria or had gone off campus for food.
Senior Zeke Steenburgen stood with his friends on a public street outside of the high school, waiting for word on the situation inside the building.
“We were heading back into lunch when it happened. We saw a bunch of cops roll in, but we didn’t know what to think about it. We were just heading in and one of the officers drove right next to us and told us to evacuate,” he said.
“I was worried, but they said it was under control, so I feel better now.”
Jose Ibarra, a senior at the school, waited to hear about his brother inside. “I just want to take him home and for him to be at home where he’s safe,” Ibarra said.
Seniors Israel Marquez and Mia Martinez were driving back from lunch when they first heard that the school had gone into lockdown.
“My mom texted me and she said, ‘Don't come to the school,’ (but) the first thing I did come to the school,” Marquez said. He was waiting for his brother, in ninth grade, who told him that he was hiding in a classroom closet.
“It’s scary. You don't know what to do — you want to do something but we can’t,” said Martinez, who was waiting on many of her close friends.
Josue Fuentes, also a senior at the high school, heard about the lockdown first from a stranger when he was getting lunch off-campus. He felt scared and couldn’t believe that something like this could happen in Montrose.
“I didn't know that was going to actually happen. When I heard about it actually happening, I was just like, ‘Oh, wow. This is insane,’” Fuentes said.
His younger sister was inside the cafeteria eating lunch when the lockdown was put into place.
Fuentes said that he’s going to be a little bit more careful after this incident but was relieved that everyone was OK.
“I just might be a little paranoid for a couple of weeks, but I'm more relieved that everyone is safe,” Fuentes said.
For parents, anxiety
The school district alerted parents before posting a message on social media about the incident at 12:14 p.m., but many heard from their children inside the building first.
The official alert did not directly reach all parents immediately due to the volume of the messages, district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
Approximately 1,400 students are enrolled at MHS.
The students on the inside kept in touch with their parents — and each other — on their phones.
“All my friends had this group chat where we were sharing what the heck was happening to maybe get some more information about what actually happened — maybe if it was a drill, but it didn't feel like it,” Ludwig said.
As soon as Jamie Lopez received a text from his daughter around 11:45 a.m., he left work and went to the high school where he waited in the crowd for information.
“She said they were in lockdown and [she] and her friend managed to get in a closet. It’s a little traumatic, I think, for them, not knowing what’s going on,” Lopez said.
Gabe Fluegel said his daughter was on her lunch break at the time of the lockdown and took refuge at Coffee Trader across the road. The coffee shop gave refuge to students while locking its doors during the police response. Fluegel’s daughter sent him a video of police arriving on scene, causing him to initially “panic.”
“That’s the last thing a parent wants to hear. You never know what’s happening, what’s going on,” Fluegel said.
“I was glad that she was outside the school. I was worried about all the other kids in there. My co-workers have kids there too,” he said.
“That’s the last thing you want to hear from your kid,” Lopez said, echoing Fluegel. “You don’t expect that around here.”
As he and Fluegel waited to see their 10th-graders, Lopez reflected on the situation and his daughter feeling the need to take cover in a closet.
“We live in a dangerous (time). It’s all too common. As soon as they get the alarm, they go hide,” he said.
Fluegel, who was in high school when the Columbine High School mass-shooting took place in 1999, also said violence at schools is now disturbingly common. “We were shocked, most of us. Now you hear about it all the time,” he said.
“It feels like it can happen anywhere,” Lopez said.
Amy Pierce, whose ninth-grade son was locked down inside the building, said that she wasn’t surprised that a serious threat happened in Montrose — “it’s everywhere right now.”
“It's just really disappointing that there's so many obstacles going against these kids. [My son's] got a lot going on without this,” Pierce said.
All-hands-on-deck response
It took hours to clear the sprawling campus and its buildings as officers went room-to-room in teams.
Hall said the response drew on multiple resources from other agencies – among them, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Delta Police Department and Delta County Sheriff’s Office — partnerships described as critical.
The teams checked and secured each room to rule out a threat.
“Our first chore was to make sure the kids were safe,” Hall said, during one of the on-scene updates.
Police also searched backpacks and patted down the students who were still inside the building.
“We had to drop our bags on the ground,” Ludwig said, calling the search process a “normal” pat-down.
“Then, we went to one side of the classroom. We couldn’t touch any of our belongings in case we tried to grab something out of it,” she said.
Outside, assisting law enforcement agencies monitored traffic and helped block off streets with the Montrose Police Department.
Agencies within the local judicial district routinely conduct active-shooter drills to train for responses to incidents like Wednesday’s.
The school district’s School Threat Assessment Team protocol directs its responses to these types of incidents. Its Office of Safety and Security can be contacted at https://www.mcsd.org/SafetyandSecurity.aspx
Wednesday’s incident comes just a few months after a reported threat on an Olathe school bus.
Last December — shortly after a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan — one Olathe Middle School student reportedly remarked to another that if he was going to perpetrate a school shooting, he would do it a certain way. The outcome of that investigation was not known; the child was reportedly suspended from school.
“These are stressful and scary incidents for students, parents, faculty and citizens of our community,” Hall added in a press release from his agency later Wednesday.
“ … We encourage the community to continue to stay vigilant and continue to report any suspicious activity that they may hear or see.”
In addition to calling 911 or dispatch at 970-249-9110, anonymous tips can be made via Safe2Tell Colorado. Safe2Tell accepts reports from students, parents, schools and the community and people may report any concern involving a school at 1-877-542-7233. The website is safe2tell.org.
Staff Writers Anna Lynn Winfrey, Cassie Knust, Josue Perez and Assistant Editor Katharhynn Heidelberg created this report. Contributors Stephen Woody and Joseph Harold helped provide photos and video.