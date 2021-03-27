Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Three Montrose County School District students are among 240 seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who have earned a place in the Daniels Scholarship Program.
From Montrose High School, the scholars are Anthony Ball and Eliram Reyes-Powell. From Olathe High School is Aubree Hamblin.
Daniels Scholars demonstrate the strength of character, leadership potential, and a commitment to serving the community that will position them for success. They are selected because they possess these and other distinguishing qualities and values that were important to founder, Bill Daniels.
Nearly 2,000 students completed the application for the Daniels Scholarship Program. Of the 240 students selected as 2021 Daniels scholars, 135 are from Colorado, 29 are from New Mexico, 37 are from Utah and 39 are from Wyoming.
“The 2021 cohort is impressive and filled with outstanding young people who have promising futures ahead,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We’re delighted to have them join the family of Daniels Scholars and look forward to being a part of their journey through college and beyond.”
With this year’s announcement, approximately 4,600 students have received the Daniels scholarship. At any given time, approximately 900 Daniels scholars are attending nearly 200 colleges and universities throughout the United States. Since 2000, more than $220 million in scholarships have been awarded through the Daniels Scholarship Program.
Daniels scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States. The program covers up to $25,000 per year in educational expenses that remain after any other scholarships, financial aid, and the Expected Family Contributionhave been applied.
Motivated high school seniors graduating in 2022 are encouraged to visit DanielsFund.org this fall to apply online for the Daniels Scholarship Program.
