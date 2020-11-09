Montrose County School District announced more scheduled quarantines following confirmed positive tests over the weekend.
According to a press release, a staff member at Centennial Middle School, and a student at both Oak Grove Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary schools, tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Sunday evening.
Contact tracing found that 12 staff and students at Cottonwood, and a student from Northside Elementary, must quarantine through Nov. 12.
Following a positive test on Nov. 5, 44 people (39 students, five staff) from Oak Grove were sent into quarantine. The latest positive test adds one staff member while 19 people from the original quarantine must extend their shelter through Sunday, Nov. 22 as a result of a second exposure.
Also, 70 people (64 students, six staff) from Cottonwood must quarantine through Friday, Nov. 13.
Sunday’s announcement is the fifth from the school district notifying the public about a positive case between staff and students. On Friday, MCSD announced more than 30 students were asked to quarantine following a positive test from a student in Cohort A, at which point, since Nov. 3, Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) and MCSD had asked 117 staff and students to quarantine and seek COVID-19 testing.
The latest COVID-19 update from MCPH saw an additional 39 cases from the previous update, with the county experiencing a two week positivity rate of 7.5%.
Montrose, currently in Level 1 (blue) of the state’s COVID-19 Dial Dashboard, has exceeded the 5% positivity rate for two weeks in a row, and sits at 497 confirmed cases (six are active). Community transmission is the main source of transmission, the county says, as well as individuals heading out while sick.
“Another source of transmission is from individuals going to work sick. It cannot be stressed enough – do not go to work, to the store, or out in public if you are sick. Even if allergies are suspected, please take the time to call a primary care provider and obtain a COVID-19 test to protect the community and limit spread,” a statement from the county read.
Montrose continues to experience steady hospitalization rates, with stable or declining hospitalizations for eight of the last 14 days. (One person is currently hospitalized in Montrose County, according to the update.)
MCSD’s announcement comes as Polis said during a Monday update that the state recorded more than 3,500 new positive cases. Also, the state saw its highest number of hospitalizations, breaking a record on Sunday with over 1,000 hospitalized across Colorado.
According to statewide data, 1,023 people were hospitalized on Sunday, with 84% of the state’s intensive-care beds in use.
“It’s extremely alarming,” Polis said of the hospitalization amount.
“We believe that there is more COVID-19 circulating in Colorado right now than there has been since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, who is with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in a Nov. 5 press conference.
The recent trends have raised speculation whether Gov. Jared Polis would issue another statewide lockdown, but the governor told The Colorado Sun that the current situation doesn’t warrant a lockdown, citing several advancements since the start of the pandemic. It’s not 100% out of the picture, but it’s unlikely.
Also, in a similar interview with The Colorado Sun, Herlihy said the state has the tools to combat the virus with an understanding of COVID-19 that’s become more clear.
An announcement from Pfizer on Monday showed recent positive data from its trails for a vaccine, an analysis that showed 90% effectiveness in preventing the disease, The New York Times reported. (This is not conclusive evidence that the vaccine is safe, but an initial finding. The 90% figure could change.)
Polis addressed the news and said some Coloradans have a chance to get vaccinated later this year (if a vaccine is approved), which will follow the vaccination plan, though, for most, the vaccine won't be available until early-to-mid-2021.
