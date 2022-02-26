Tracy Johnson of Montrose celebrated his 100th birthday last month, Jan. 17, as it were. Friends and family shared a meal and many memories at Remington’s. One hundred years – upright and ambulatory – is usually story enough for the local newspaper. With Johnson, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Marines, the benchmark is but another chapter. Ask a few questions, follow up on a few tips, take a few notes and there are layers, wondrous layers of an extraordinary life.
The short list:
• Twenty-six years as a Marine officer, with duty flying fighter planes and helicopters off aircraft carriers into combat. A test pilot for military aircraft. As a Marine intelligence officer, with his boots on the ground, he observed early on what would be the Vietnam War.
• Pilot of the Marine One helicopter for two presidents, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. He flew the men to Camp David and to Joint Base Andrews Naval Air Facility from the South Lawn of the White House.
• Father, investor, building contractor, artist.
“His life has been a lot more interesting than most of ours,” said son Bob Allison of Ridgway.
Coffee and conversationThe Montrose Think Tank Bored meets regularly inside the Burger King; Arby’s was its home for many years. The group’s members can resolve global conflicts, categorize national priorities, and add scrutiny to any issues of local import. There are opinions on party politics, popular media and lamentations about the slide of culture. Representatives around the table have diverse backgrounds: retail business, government, medicine, archaeology, engineering. Why, there’s even a Democrat.
“Tracy’s always interesting to talk with,” said that Democrat, Bill Patterson, former county commissioner, mayor and current member of DMEA’s board of directors. “We differ on political views, but we share a friendship. I always laugh at how he calls his liberal daughter, Gina, ‘the blond bomber.’ He’s an honest and resourceful man.”
Patterson added how personal histories and experiences are also shared and that it’s “coffee table talk” among friends. He’s one of the “newer” members, joining the MTTB 10 years ago.
“We talk, we laugh,” said Bob Strong, one of the founding members. Strong, a former mayor himself, also has distinguished military experience, driving a landing craft as a Navy seaman onto the beaches of Iwo Jima in 1944. He adds simply, “I treasure his friendship.”
Johnson grew up in the Midwest; his father was a postal service employee, a banker, a farmer with homes in South Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma and Illinois. He attended the University of Oklahoma and was a cheerleader for the Sooners football team in 1940. He nearly secured an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. He joined the Marines in February, 1941, in uniform before the Pearl Harbor attack.
Three wars, two presidentsJohnson’s Marine career took him all over the world and as a Marine flier, he flew in three wars. He piloted F4U Corsairs from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Baedoeng Strait, supporting the 1st Provisional Marine Brigade during the battles of the Pusan Perimeter and the Battle of Masan, August-September, 1950.
“We navigated with a compass and with our lights out,” said Johnson recently in an interview at Starvin’ Arvin’s. “We flew with bullet holes and sometimes we were ready to ditch.”
Johnson added that he knew the agility of the Corsair. He had been a test pilot earlier, evaluating navigation systems on a coast-to-coast mission.
Johnson also learned to fly assault helicopters, a new military weapon for the U.S. He was among the first Marine fliers to conduct ship-to-shore movement of troops from the carrier’s deck. The helicopters were also used for battlefield support, observation and medical evacuation.
“We had all kinds of missions,” added Johnson. “We rescued fliers and men from the battlefield. It was a fun squadron. I served with good men.”
Often his flying took him to within 500 feet of the front lines and active combat.
Johnson took on diverse assignments after the armistice in Korea. As a Marine intelligence officer, he observed the rising conflict of what would become the Vietnam War. By then a major, Johnson’s Vietnam assignment lasted three years and enabled him to live with his family in Taiwan.
He then was posted to the Strategic Air Command (SAC) at Offut Air Force Base near Omaha.
Johnson was one of the first and few pilots to train in the new HMX-1 system of helicopters from Marine Corps Base Quantico near Washington, D.C.
Johnson served in the Mediterranean, assigned to the Sixth Fleet, which was an ocean bound deterrent to ongoing Middle East violence in Egypt and Lebanon. It was there, with his experiences with the HMX-1 helicopter program, he caught another assignment: the White House. (The White House had started using Marine One helicopters in 1957 to transport presidents, world leaders, cabinet members.) Johnson’s duty as the Marine One pilot started in July, 1963.
The obvious question: You were with Kennedy in Dallas?
“Yes.”
He was part of the president’s military detail and Marine One was transported ahead of the president along with limousines, Secret Service and presidential staff. Johnson got to know the 35th president.
“He was what the country needed in 1960,” said Johnson of Kennedy, who was commander of a patrol-torpedo boat (PT-109) during action in the South Pacific. “The country wasn’t in good shape then. Thank goodness for Kennedy.”
Johnson continued as the Marine One pilot for the next president, Lyndon Johnson, who succeeded Kennedy after his assassination. The contrasts between the two presidents were stark.
“Kennedy was charming, friendly. Mrs. Kennedy always asked about my family. I often flew them to Camp David with their children aboard. World leaders would fly, too. Camp David is a beautiful place. The Kennedys were gracious,” said Johnson. LBJ, however, was crude, bullying. “He’d get on board and bang the table, ‘where’s my scotch?’”
Flying LBJ in 1964 to a rally in West Virginia, Johnson enjoyed a memorable experience.
“We were waiting for the president with local law enforcement. He was inside giving a speech. I asked about moonshine. Had never had it. I wasn’t going to drink it on duty, of course, but what was it like,” he continued. “One of the troopers said they had done an illegal liquor raid the night before and had some. Moonshine was transported back to the White House under the seat of where the president sat.”
A young 100Johnson retired from the Marines in 1966. He became a stockbroker and investment lecturer.
“He was far more engaging on cruise ships than the so-called entertainment,” said daughter Gina Johnson of Montrose, his live-in caregiver and self-anointed “Marine Brat.”
“We were able to visit places all over the world, Asia, South America, everywhere. He was in demand as a popular speaker and was successful.”
Johnson moved to Montrose in 1980, where he became a property developer. His longtime friend, Strong, got him involved in Montrose Lions Club activities. Johnson, in turn, has labeled his friend Strong as a the “Grand Poobah” of the Montrose Think Tank Bored.
He’s the father of six children. Two of his sons, Bob and Byron Allison, live in Ouray County and are longtime building contractors, Allison Construction. Daughters Lee Allison and Gina Johnson live in Montrose. Daughters Peggy Hood and Joanne Johnson live in North Carolina.
A brother, Bob Allison, died 10 years ago. Johnson was married to Virginia Hunter Allison Johnson for 47 years. She passed in 2019.
Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren attended his 100th birthday party last month. The “100” age-themed balloons were distinctive. Many friends dropped by as well to celebrate with him. Son Bob Allison noted, “Tracy always had a very high standard. He didn’t smoke, drink or cuss. He stayed with his beliefs. He was quick to help others when many had given up on them.”
Gina Johnson reflected on her father’s life as well. “He influenced me in so many ways. When we were toasting him on the night of his birthday, I said something about how wonderful it was having him for a father because he was always my hero.”
The Feb. 17 interview at Starvin’ Arvins was wrapping up. Johnson is physically trim and has the confident, look-you-in-the-eye mien of a pilot who’s flown in combat.
“I’ve had terrific experiences. Very special,” said Johnson. “I have lived and traveled all over the world, aboard aircraft carriers and cruise ships. The Marines provided me with great duty. I’ve a good family.”
There was a smile and a twinkle, and he leaned in. “I’m just barely 100. A young 100.”