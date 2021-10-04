The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce continued logging operations on the Paonia Ranger District, along various segments of the National Forest System Road (NFSR) #701 – Stevens Gulch and NFSR #705 – Overland, during summer and winter seasons over the next two years.
These forestry projects have various objectives including promoting forest health and providing wood products for commercial uses. Commercial timber harvest is conducted to increase tree age class and species diversity, improve wildlife habitat diversity, increase forest resiliency to insects and diseases and contribute to economics of local area communities.
During winter operations NFSR #701 – Stevens Gulch will be plowed and open for public use up to the winter trailhead. The road beyond the trailhead will be maintained for permitted winter motor vehicle traffic only and will be closed to all motorized uses other than by permit holders. Over snow vehicles will be required to use the new alternate route. No closures of trails or roads are anticipated during the summer season.
Through partnership with Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) and National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) along with funds generated by these timber sales, the Paonia Ranger District was able to create alternative winter recreation routes, provide an expanded winter trailhead and installation of a pit toilet at the new winter trailhead in the area locally known as, Windy Point.
The public should continue to expect to encounter logging operations and traffic Monday-Friday, summer and winter seasons over the next two years. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all road traffic signs when traveling in or near this area. Please exercise extreme caution when traveling on roads used by logging trucks.
For additional information, please contact Cari Johnson at 970-527- 4131, ext. 4257, or cari.johnson@usda.gov.
