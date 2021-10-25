Time to cast your ballot

Voter service and polling centers (VSPCs) across Colorado are now open statewide for the Nov. 2 Coordinated Election, enabling Coloradans to vote or drop off their ballots in-person. To date, 313,372 ballots have been returned.
“Colorado historically has been engaged in the state’s elections, and we expect that will continue,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “With more available drop boxes statewide than ever before, along with nearly 150 voting centers, it’s accessible to make sure your voice is heard in our democracy.”
Drop boxes and VSPCs must be open today statewide, but some counties opened some drop boxes and VSPCs earlier. This year, 405 drop boxes and 147 VSPCs are available statewide for Colorado voters.
The nearest drop box and voter service polling center is at the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 320 S. First St., in the historic county courthouse across from the post office. The 24-hour drop box is outside at the base of the steps. The clerk’s office is upstairs.
People can drop their ballots in person, or go inside to case a ballot in person on a machine. To be certain of your ballot arriving in time, you are encouraged to hand-deliver it or to vote in person, rather than mail it at this point. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 2 or they cannot be counted.
Voters across the state can also track their ballots from when they are sent to when they are processed by signing up for BallotTrax or BallotTrace for Denver voters at GoVoteColorado.gov. Last year, more than 1.6 million voters used BallotTrax to follow their ballots. Once ballots have been returned, voters will once again be able to use TXT2Cure, which allows them to fix signature discrepancies using their smart phone.
It’s not too late to register to vote. To be mailed a ballot, please register by today, October 25. After today, eligible Coloradans can register and vote in-person through 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone