A Montrose youth was left bruised, sore and shaken after a driver struck his bicycle Wednesday afternoon, then apparently drove away.
Police are seeking information about the incident and also reminding all motorists to be extra cautious for pedestrians and cyclists, especially in light of the new school year.
Jeana Woody said her 13-year-old son was riding his mountain bike south on the sidewalk in the 500 block of Park Avenue near Chow Down Pet Supplies at about 2:50 p.m., returning home from school on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
According to the Woody family, a man driving what the boy described as a black or dark-colored station wagon/smaller SUV pulled out of the alley behind Chow Down, allegedly disregarding the stop sign, and struck him.
The vehicle’s left side fender hit the bike’s handlebars and front tire, knocking the young teen “clean off the bike,” Woody said. “The wheel is mangled. The handlebars were turned almost all the way. He had a helmet on, thank goodness.”
Woody is married to City of Montrose spokesman William Woody, who formerly worked at the Montrose Daily Press, including as a colleague of this reporter.
Their son sustained minor scratches and bruises, which the Woodys photographed and intend to add to the police report of the incident.
Although she is relieved nothing worse happened, Woody is disturbed that the driver involved drove away: she alleged that when her son got up, he made eye contact with the man and said he should have known he hit someone.
The boy described the driver as a clean-shaven male with white hair.
The family thinks the driver might have turned north onto Park Avenue, because south-facing cameras on the front of Chow Down only recorded their son walking his damaged bike south of the alley after the collision. The incident itself does not appear to have been captured on other cameras on the building.
“It just shocks me that no one else saw that happen, or he drove away so fast that no one realized what happened,” Woody said.
Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith confirmed a report of the incident was taken. Police don’t have much information to go on, he said, so they are hopeful anyone who was near South Park and South First streets at the time of the collision — or who otherwise have information — will come forward.
Woody is also asking any body shops or mechanics who may have recently received a similar vehicle with left fender damage to contact police.
She is grateful her son sustained only minor injuries and a ruined bike. “It could have been so much worse,” Woody said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call dispatch at 970-249-9110. Chow Down also put out an appeal on social media, attaching Woody’s own Facebook post about the incident. The store says people can reach out to montrose@chowdownpetsupplies.com with information to pass along to the family.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
