A Montrose youth was left bruised, sore and shaken after a driver struck his bicycle Wednesday afternoon, then apparently drove away.

Police are seeking information about the incident and also reminding all motorists to be extra cautious for pedestrians and cyclists, especially in light of the new school year.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

