Investigators are seeking tips and information about the person who broke through a window at ColoMed Center on North Townsend Avenue, smashed a display case and helped himself or herself to several pipes and bongs.
Video surveillance recorded the break-in April 5. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office recently released an appeal for information, in partnership with Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers.
Taken were 50 multi-color plastic dabber pipes, 50 multi-color glass pipes and between four and five glass bongs, according to incident reports. The economic loss was about $1,100. The person also took two glass jars with paper displays, but these were not assigned a value. The broken window and display case will also cost money to replace.
ColoMed Center is a medical marijuana establishment located in the 4800 block of North Townsend Avenue. Thefts from such businesses have decreased over time, with growing legalization of marijuana, Undersheriff George Jackson said, but still occur. Authorities welcome tips from the public to identify and apprehend the suspect.
A still from video footage shows an individual in a gray or light colored hooded sweatshirt, black knit-type cap and dark jeans smashing the top of a glass display case at the business. The still shot was not of a quality allowing for its reproduction in print.
Anyone with information can make a fully anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500, or via the mobile phone app P3Tips, or the website P3tips.com. Information leading to an arrest may result in the tipster being paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.
People can also report information by calling dispatch at 970-249-9110. Such reports are not guaranteed anonymity.
