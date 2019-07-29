The Montrose Police Department is seeking information about a man who allegedly targeted ATMS, fraudulently using credit cards and bank account numbers to steal about $14,000. The photographs released by MPD and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers show the person those agencies have identified as a person of interest; the footage was recorded at NuVista Credit Union. Anyone with information can call dispatch at 970-249-9110 or make an anonymous report at Crime Stoppers, 970-249-8500; mobile app P3Tips, or P3Tips.com

