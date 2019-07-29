The Montrose Police Department is seeking information about a man who allegedly targeted ATMS, fraudulently using credit cards and bank account numbers to steal about $14,000. The photographs released by MPD and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers show the person those agencies have identified as a person of interest; the footage was recorded at NuVista Credit Union. Anyone with information can call dispatch at 970-249-9110 or make an anonymous report at Crime Stoppers, 970-249-8500; mobile app P3Tips, or P3Tips.com
alert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.