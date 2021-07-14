The Montrose Police Department and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking information to help identify the person who broke into The Camp Robber restaurant early July 11.
The MPD responded to an alarm at the restaurant, located at 1515 Ogden Road. There, they learned an unknown male subject had forced his way inside and suspect him of stealing items, as well as causing property damage.
Crime Stoppers released photos of the suspect, who is presumed innocent.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the alleged perpetrator can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers via 970-249-8500; use the app P3Tips, or report via P3Tips.com.
If the information supplied to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward, which is also anonymously paid through a local bank.
People can also provide tips and information directly to the police via dispatch at 970-249-9110; such reports are not guaranteed anonymity and may not be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.
