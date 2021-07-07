The Montrose Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for bashing in several windows at the Montrose Pavilion and nearby San Juan Eye Center over the holiday weekend.
The damage occurred between the afternoon of Friday, July 2, and the morning of Tuesday, July 6. The Pavilion is located at 1800 Pavilion Drive and the vision center is at 1805 S. Hillcrest Drive.
Police are hopeful someone saw or heard something that could be the lead needed to catch those responsible: Do you recall anything unusual in the area over the weekend? Do you live nearby and have cameras that could have captured the suspect in the act?
￼If you have any information that could be helpful in solving this case, contact dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Please also be aware that the police have been receiving reports of people attempting to break into parked vehicles near the hospital.
If you are not in your vehicle, make sure it is locked, even if it will be only briefly unattended. Bring your valuables, paperwork with your financial or identifying information, and electronics inside, or if they must remain in your vehicle, stow them out of sight.
