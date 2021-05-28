The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are seeking tips in identifying the people who violently attacked a pickup driver on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation and took the vehicle.
The incident took place on April 29, near the entrance to Weeminuche Construction Authority’s gravel pit off U.S. 160, near the Four Corners monument.
The pickup owner is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. The person lost a significant amount of blood due to a subdural hemorrhage and cuts to the face sustained during the attack.
The suspects are believed to have fled toward U.S. 160 and U.S. 64 in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona. They are likely familiar with that area and may be linked to other crimes that have occurred recently in the Four Corners region.
“We have seen too much violence in our communities in the Four Corners area. The FBI is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes in Indian Country and we, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these cases,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “We ask anyone with information about this violent attack on a community member to contact us.”
The stolen vehicle is described as a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD crew cab short bed with Arizona tag CAF1572. The VIN is 1GCGSAE30F1176700 and the truck has a cracked windshield, black marks on the driver’s side front fender, and an “#AztecStrong” sticker in the rear window.
If you have any information concerning this case, contact the FBI Denver Field Office at 303- 629-7171, or submit a tip online at: tips.fbi.gov.
Information from FBI press release.
