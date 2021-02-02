The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a burglary recently discovered at the road and bridge shop in Maher.

On a day not clearly established, someone forced entry to the building, where employees discovered pry marks, as well as discovered several items were missing, among them, an air compressor, welder and hand tools. The estimated value of the stolen items hovered at about $5,000.

Anyone with information can call the MCSO via dispatch at 970-249-9110.

To make an anonymous report, call Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; use the app P3Tips or the website P3Tips.com.

Tags

Load comments