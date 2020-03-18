U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton will hold a telephone town hall with updates for constituents across Colorado’s Third Congressional District regarding the government’s response and relief efforts as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The telephone town hall is slated for tonight at 5:30. Constituents can sign up for the town hall at https://tipton.house.gov/coronavirus-telephone-town-hall.

Tentatively scheduled to join Tipton are Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health; Greg Dorman, Resource and Legislative director, Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; and Daniel Nordberg, regional administrator for the Small Business Administration.

