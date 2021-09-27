Residents, officials, first responders and volunteers all gathered Saturday night, occupying rows of tables set up on three blocks of Main Street — all for Dinner on Main. In its first year, the fundraiser generated $40,000 to benefit Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans and Sharing Ministries food bank. As well, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club raised proceeds from pouring drinks for the event and also received a playhouse donation.

After attendees lined up for Jimmer’s BBQ — following the cues from Civil Air Patrol cadets who rang a dinner bell to signal diners at each table that it was their turn — this year’s Community Award was presented. The award, launched by JustServe, an online platform that connects volunteers with needs, highlights individuals or organizations for their community service.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Erica Madison accepted the 2021 award from last year’s recipient, Oneda Doyal/Sharing Ministries.

Dinner on Main is on tap for next year, said Jill Barton of JustServe, which hosted the event with support from multiple sponsors.

