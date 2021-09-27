Jill Barton of JustServe, right, addresses diners at the Dinner on Main, Saturday, Sept. 25, as Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans Executive Director Erica Madison waits to speak. Madison would later accept the annual Community Award on behalf of Habitat. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
1 of 3
Volunteers serve up Jimmer's barbecue to attendees at the inaugural Dinner on Main, Saturday, Sept. 25, downtown. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Jill Barton of JustServe, right, addresses diners at the Dinner on Main, Saturday, Sept. 25, as Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans Executive Director Erica Madison waits to speak. Madison would later accept the annual Community Award on behalf of Habitat. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose turned out in force for the first-ever Dinner on Main, Saturday, Sept. 25. The dinner raised $40,000. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Residents, officials, first responders and volunteers all gathered Saturday night, occupying rows of tables set up on three blocks of Main Street — all for Dinner on Main. In its first year, the fundraiser generated $40,000 to benefit Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans and Sharing Ministries food bank. As well, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club raised proceeds from pouring drinks for the event and also received a playhouse donation.
After attendees lined up for Jimmer’s BBQ — following the cues from Civil Air Patrol cadets who rang a dinner bell to signal diners at each table that it was their turn — this year’s Community Award was presented. The award, launched by JustServe, an online platform that connects volunteers with needs, highlights individuals or organizations for their community service.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Erica Madison accepted the 2021 award from last year’s recipient, Oneda Doyal/Sharing Ministries.
Dinner on Main is on tap for next year, said Jill Barton of JustServe, which hosted the event with support from multiple sponsors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.