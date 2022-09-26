Bud Taylor of Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club holds up the JustServes Community Award on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Dinner on Main, with, from left, Jill Barton, formerly of JustServes, and Amanda Gerhardt, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Tristen and Susan Frank pose happily in a playhouse during Dinner on Main Sept. 24. The playhouse is one of three that was made for Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Caterers from Jimmers serve the buffet-style barbecue meal at Dinner on Main Saturday, Sept. 24. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Saturday, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bud Taylor walked past a specially made playhouse that will soon call his nonprofit home.
He stepped onto a temporary stage on Main Street to accept the annual JustServe Community Award — and then, updated those assembled to break bread at the Dinner on Main. The club, which announced in August it was purchasing the San Juan Cinema on East Main Street for its first-ever permanent home, closed the deal Thursday, Sept. 22.
The dinner, first held last year, benefits Sharing Ministries Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, which split the proceeds.
Dinner on Main wasn’t about him, Taylor said. “It’s really cool to be honored, to be seen, but I don’t do it for the awards. I do it to help these guys out, and make sure they’re seen in the community as well,” he said, after Habitat Executive Director Amanda Gerhardt presented the award.
The evening was all about showcasing the community’s nonprofits, recognizing first responders and encouraging people to come together for a simple meal, in this case, barbecue catered by Jimmers.
“We just want the community to comer together, have a meal, fellowship and have a good time, honor our first responders, the people who support us, and honor the nonprofits that serve us,” Oneda Doyal, director of Sharing Ministries, said.
JustServe, an online clearinghouse that matches nonprofits with volunteers, launched the community award here in 2019. That year, it went to Haven House Transitional Living Center and was presented near Christmastime at the Montrose Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which held a sock and jeans drive for Haven House, too.
In 2020, Haven House passed along the JustServe Award to Sharing Ministries, which at 2021’s Dinner on Main passed it forward to Habitat — along with food to stock the pantries of homes Habitat built.
“With the award comes an act of service or donation,” said Jill Barton, who established JustServe here. “We are paying it forward in our community. You are here to see it continue tonight.”
When applause sounded, Barton told everyone to applaud themselves as well, because the community supports all nonprofits.
“Bud and his organization are an amazing support to our community and our children here,” Gerhardt said, handing the award off to Taylor.
“This is amazing. Thank you so much for thinking of the Boys & Girls Club,” Taylor said.
The Boys & Girls Club walked away with more than an award. The nonprofit is also receiving three specially made playhouses (worth about $3,000 each), one of which was on display next to the stage. “They are going to inside of our new facility,” Taylor said.
“We are super-excited to have our own home finally, after 22 years. Now we have some awesome playhouses all the kids can enjoy.”
Dinner on Main drew more than 300 people, even though the weekend was packed with other events held on behalf of worthy causes.
Habitat, the Boys & Girls Club and Sharing Ministries have more than service to others in common: they also need ongoing donations and volunteers.
“Of course, Sharing Ministries and Habitat can use all of the donations and financial contributions that they can get,” Doyal said. “For Sharing Ministries, it’s going to mean, moving into our holiday season, purchasing food and all of the good stuff that’s about to come in the next couple of months.”
Sharing Ministries operates a food pantry and warehouse at 49 N. First St, serving anyone in need from Montrose, Delta, San Miguel, Ouray and Gunnison counties. It welcomes cash donations (because it can purchase food for pennies on the dollar) and food drives, along with volunteers.
“We’re serving about 5,000 a month. We have between 35 and 40 nonprofits that we’re distributing to on a weekly basis, sharing the blessings that we get,” Doyal said.
The current economic conditions are hitting the food pantry, as well as the people it serves.
“Especially with the economy like it is, (with) gas prices and food prices skyrocketing, utility prices going up — it’s the same thing for the food bank. All of those utility costs and food costs are skyrocketing as well,” Doyal said. “So there’s more and more people in need and we’re there to serve.”
Habitat will be spending its share of the money raised at Dinner on Main on building homes. “That’s huge for us and also, just the community seeing us and knowing that we’re here,” Gerhardt said.
Habitat is finishing a triplex project in Ridgway and hopes to launch a veterans build early next year.
In addition to funding, Habitat’s biggest need is for people willing to give their time. “We need people to come out and help build, (help) at the ReStore,” Gerhardt said.
