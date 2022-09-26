Saturday, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bud Taylor walked past a specially made playhouse that will soon call his nonprofit home.

He stepped onto a temporary stage on Main Street to accept the annual JustServe Community Award — and then, updated those assembled to break bread at the Dinner on Main. The club, which announced in August it was purchasing the San Juan Cinema on East Main Street for its first-ever permanent home, closed the deal Thursday, Sept. 22.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

