TOPS members give back

Oneda Doyal, director Sharing Ministries, center, receives the cash donation from TOPS #CO52 Chapter Leader Tammy Howze and Secretary La Veta England. (Submitted photo)

Members of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) participate throughout the year in weight-loss contests to help each member achieve their weight-loss goals. Usually, the winner of these contests receives the prize.

In November of 2022, the club chose to create a contest that benefited the community rather than a member of the club: the 3-2-1 Give Back contest.Those who gained weight in a given week donated three cans of food or other non-perishables, or $3 cash. Those who maintained their weight, donated two items. Those who lost weight gave one item. Many members donated additional cash.



