TOPS members give back

Members of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) participate throughout the year in weight-loss contests to help each member achieve their weight-loss goals. Usually, the winner of these contests receives the prize.
In November of 2022, the club chose to create a contest that benefited the community rather than a member of the club: the 3-2-1 Give Back contest.Those who gained weight in a given week donated three cans of food or other non-perishables, or $3 cash. Those who maintained their weight, donated two items. Those who lost weight gave one item. Many members donated additional cash.
At the end of the contest, which was held over the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays, TOPS collected $164 in cash and 54 items of canned foods and non-perishables. These items were donated to Sharing Ministries on Jan. 24.
If you are in need of food, contact Sharing Ministries at 49 N. First St., 970-240-8385. For more information about TOPS, visit 611 S. Hillcrest Drive on Monday evenings from 5 to 6, or call Gale Longwell at 970-901-8697.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone