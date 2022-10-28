Local farmers and soil health enthusiasts gathered Thursday, Oct. 27, despite snow and cold, to see Rick Strait’s demonstration on water infiltration. 

Rick is the New Mexico State Soil Scientist for the Natural Resource Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, who was part of the Shavano Conservation District’s annual Soil Health Field Tour.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?