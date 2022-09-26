The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partners will oversee safety-critical helicopter and rockfall operations in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 6.

Traffic holds for motorists on Interstate 70 will be necessary in order to allow crews to safely conduct work (please see below for more details about traffic impacts).



