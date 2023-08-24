The Colorado Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy will continue one or two days of safety-critical helicopter operations in Glenwood Canyon next week. Work is anticipated on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and possibly Wednesday, Aug. 30. Motorists can expect the same limited 10-minute traffic holds as this week for eastbound and westbound Interstate 70.
The holds are necessary during helicopter operations, and have gone smoothly this week. Crews are conducting work for replacing power poles. Work hours will continue to be only 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Holds are not allowed during morning and evening commute times. The Glenwood Canyon recreation path, rest areas and river access will not be affected by the helicopter operations.
A short westbound lane closure will be in place on Tuesday and Wednesday for other power pole replacement work. That work will take place near Mile Point 128 for Holy Cross Energy. No additional traffic impacts are anticipated for the work near mile point 128.
Traffic impacts
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, and possibly Wednesday, Aug. 30, eastbound and westbound traffic will have 10-minute traffic holds.
Limited holds will be allowed 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Holds will not take place during the morning and evening commute.
Short westbound lane closure at or near mile point 128.
