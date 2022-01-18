Work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street and Nevada Avenue intersection is set to begin Wednesday, Jan. 19, and is expected to last approximately two weeks.
The City of Montrose Streets Division will be directing traffic in the area during the work period and will install a temporary stop sign on the Nevada Avenue legs of the intersection for motorists wanting to enter onto Main Street.
On May 12, 2021, the city-owned traffic signal at the Nevada and Main Street intersection was severely damaged by a vehicle accident. Based on input from the city’s traffic signal and lighting consultant, it was determined that the signal would be removed because of irreparable structural damage and replaced with a temporary signal. The city is seeking compensation from the responsible party’s insurance company for a portion of the total cost of the replacement project.
In June 2021 city councilors approved an emergency expense authorization for the replacement of the traffic signal. According to Public Works Manager Jim Scheid, the funds will pay for a new two-arm style traffic signal, along with upgrades to failing infrastructure (cabinet and underground) to bring the intersection’s traffic signals into compliance with standards set forth by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Motorists are urged to use caution when operating in the construction area for the duration of construction.
Get updates on all city roadwork and capital projects at MoveMo.co.
