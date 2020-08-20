The Mill Creek Fire burning 12 miles northwest of Gunnison remained at 5 acres Wednesday afternoon, but the U.S. Forest Service closed National Forest System Trail N0. 450, Mill Castle Trail, from the trailhead at the western end of National Forest System Road No. 727, approximately 7.6 miles to Storm Pass.
This closure was made in the interests of public health and safety. For more information about the closure, call the Gunnison Ranger District, 970-642-4425.
A red flag warning was put into effect Wednesday, because of predicted dry thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 25 mph.
The fire is creeping and smoldering through grass, brush and aspen terrain; no structures or resources are threatened as of last report.
Fifty personnel, including smokejumpers, are fighting the fire, with two engine modules and a helicopter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.