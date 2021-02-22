Contractors working for Colorado Outdoors will be temporarily closing the gravel trailhead parking area at the western end of Tributary Street starting this week. The closure is expected to last into fall 2021.

This closure is necessary in order to extend the utilities required for new commercial construction in the area. A detour route for pedestrians will be established around the work area and parking remains open at the nearby North 9th Street Trailhead.

Access to the parking area will be re-established upon completion of the commercial construction project.

