Editor's note: This is one in a sporadic series on trails on the Western Slope of Colorado.
The Oak Flat Trail is maybe the most traveled of the trails at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
The trailhead is near the Visitor Center in the park and — if hikers choose to do the loop — amounts to a 2-hour hike.
According to Dave Roberts, who was hired as chief ranger of the park by then-park superintendent John Welch in 1990, it was one of his objectives to develop more hiking activities at Black Canyon.
The park contracted with the Student Conservation Association, and the Oak Flat Trail was constructed over three summers: 1990-1992. Each summer, according to Roberts, groups of six students and a supervisor would help construct the trail, all funded by the SCA.
Today, the trail is a normal part of the Black Canyon experience and is a great opportunity to get below the rim of the canyon. The trail starts with a steep incline down and eventually climbs its way back to the top, spitting hikers out at the Visitor Center. It's full of views of rock formations and looks at the Gunnison River that cuts through the canyon.
Roberts has ideas about other trails at the park as well. While he was serving as chief ranger, three other trails were constructed by the SCA: The Rim Rock Trail, The Uplands Trail, and Deadhorse Trail on the north rim.
He also worked with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado on the design and construction of the North Vista Trail on the north rim, which takes hikers to Exclamation Point, "one of the most amazing views into the canyon," he said.
For more information on the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, visit nps.gov/blca.
