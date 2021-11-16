The Bureau of Land Management Colorado Tres Rios Field Office is seeking the public’s input in reviewing its road and trail inventory in Dolores, San Miguel, and Montrose counties.
The BLM and its partners initially completed a comprehensive inventory of routes within the field office boundaries, covering about a half-million acres that was shared with the public in 2017. BLM is now asking the public to review an updated inventory to identify routes that may have been missed, which will provide the framework for a proposed Transportation and Access Plan (TAP).
“If there are roads and trails out there that are special to you or you have an area you would like improved access to, we’d like to know about them,” said Tres Rios Field Manager Connie Clementson. “We’re not making decisions at this time, just verifying, updating, and correcting information.”
Comments can be submitted through December 15, 2021. The proposed TAP will be available for public comment during the environmental analysis process anticipated to begin early next year.
To participate in the public review and comment on the routes, the BLM developed a web-based interactive map illustrating each inventoried route. The public can provide feedback via email (include “TCCM” in the subject line) to blm_co_trfo_comments@blm.gov; or mailing feedback to BLM Tres Rios Field Office, 29211 Highway 184, Dolores, CO 81323.
For more information, contact Tracy Perfors, BLM Planning and Environmental Coordinator, at 970- 882-1136.
Be aware that entire comments – including personal identifying information – may be publicly available through this process.
