The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District announce the second phase of the Tri-State power company vegetation management project.
The project area spans 5.9 miles of transmission line from the Ames area through the Swamp Canyon/Chapman Gulch area outside of the Town of Ophir. Traffic control measures and closures will be instituted in the areas of operation for public health and safety.
The purpose of the project is to conduct line maintenance and to mitigate wildfire risks associated with the powerline.
Beginning July 5 through the beginning the month of August, the public should expect periodic delays of 15 to 20 minutes in the following areas: National Forest System trails (NFST) #499 (Galloping Goose trail), NFST # 633 (Waterfall trail), NFST #634 (Swamp trail) and National Forest System road #630 (Ophir Pass Road).
Tri-State will be coordinating traffic control for these operations.
Please be aware, due to helicopter activity, drones are not allowed in the area. If a drone were to collide with the helicopter, a serious, even fatal accident can occur. Keep your drone at home.
Forest officials ask the public to know before you go. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Travelers and forest visitors are asked to pay attention to the road and their fellow travelers.
Follow all signs, be alert and avoid areas where heavy equipment is working. Please exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway.
For additional information, project updates or questions please contact the Norwood Ranger District at 970-327-4261.
