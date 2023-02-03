The much-anticipated Tribute to Aviation, the signature event hosted by Montrose Regional Airport, is officially set for Sept. 16-17.
This crowd-favorite event is back this year after a break for a major airport construction and remodel project at Montrose Regional Airport. Tribute to Aviation is one of the largest static displays in the western United States featuring both military and civilian aircraft.
“Tribute to Aviation is the largest annual event in Montrose County," said Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold, in a news release.
"In the past, we have been fortunate to host B-52s, Ospreys, many fighter jets, the U.S. Army's Parachute Team the Golden Knights, and more. This year's event will also provide the community an opportunity to see the public spaces of the newly redesigned airport terminal and parking that helps facilitate better traffic flow and parking. I am looking forward to yet another fantastic event this year."
A static display of aircraft is a unique event where spectators have the opportunity to tour aircraft, meet and talk with the pilots and crew, and get up close and personal with nearly every aircraft in the military's fleet.
At this time, event organizers are requesting aircraft and engaging sponsors to bring this event to the community. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vendla Stockdale at vstockdale@montrosecounty.net or 970-964-2479.
