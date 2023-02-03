The much-anticipated Tribute to Aviation, the signature event hosted by Montrose Regional Airport, is officially set for Sept. 16-17.

This crowd-favorite event is back this year after a break for a major airport construction and remodel project at Montrose Regional Airport. Tribute to Aviation is one of the largest static displays in the western United States featuring both military and civilian aircraft.



