Over the past three years fatal and injury crashes have significantly increased across Colorado and throughout the U.S.

In 2022, Colorado lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities, the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981. Many of these crashes are being caused by simple distractions. Whether your distraction is a cell phone, a tasty bite to eat, or even other passengers; that distraction is definitely not worth a life.  



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?