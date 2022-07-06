Troutapalooza supports river restoration and conservation in Southwest Colorado. The online auction in support of these efforts is taking bids until July 13. The fundraiser for projects on the Uncompahgre, San Miguel and Gunnison Rivers is organized by the volunteer organization and Trout Unlimited chapter, Gunnison Gorge Anglers (GGA).
On July 14 at this year’s Troutapalooza at High Pie Pizzeria & Tap Room in Telluride, the organizers will talk about the next priorities for local conservation, including mine waste remediation in the Howard Fork of the San Miguel. Past Troutapalooza events supported the completion of San Miguel River restoration on Telluride’s Valley Floor.
GGA is also involved in a sweeping effort on the Uncompahgre River that will change downtown Montrose by rehabilitating and opening the river for public access. The organization also works on projects on the Gunnison River, including a re-engineered irrigation diversion that significantly improved the river for both fish and boaters.
Telluride Angler is Troutapalooza’s local business sponsor with its commitment of hundreds of staff hours to the event. Alpine Bank is the major financial sponsor.
“Troutapalooza welcomes the support of G.Loomis, Nautilus and Yeti as industry support grows for this award-winning conservation event. The gear, trips and resort amenities generously contributed by the fly fishing industry and Telluride community underscore the spirit of outdoor stewardship in Colorado: We protect what we love,” said John Duncan of Telluride Angler.
The online auction opened July 1 and offers a wide range of fishing gear including Scott rods, Abel reels, Simms waders, Patagonia boots, and rod and reel packages from Sage, Winston, Loomis, Hatch, and Ross.
The auction also includes guided trips on every regional river from the Black Canyon of the Gunnison to the Uncompahgre, San Miguel and Roaring Fork.
Other auction items include vacation amenities from The New Sheridan, Cosmopolitan, and Two Skirts and Telluride, a Steve Cieciuch painting, and a Mark Hopkins original, limited edition (#90) solid brass trout sculpture.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone