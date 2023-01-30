Truck crashes through guardrail, onto road below, closing I-70

Tow vehicles work to lift the crashed tractor-trailer from the lanes below on I-70, west of Hanging Lake Tunnel, on Monday, Jan. 30. (Screenshot/CDOT)

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions Monday, when a semi truck crashed on snowy roads in Glenwood Canyon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the road between the Dotsero and Glenwood Springs exit late Monday morning. The closure at last report had been expected to last overnight to allow for the crashed vehicle’s removal, according to CDOT’s information.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

What's NABUR?