Truck crashes through guardrail, onto road below, closing I-70

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions Monday, when a semi truck crashed on snowy roads in Glenwood Canyon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the road between the Dotsero and Glenwood Springs exit late Monday morning. The closure at last report had been expected to last overnight to allow for the crashed vehicle’s removal, according to CDOT’s information.
The tractor-trailer crashed as it traveled westbound, west of Hanging Lake Tunnel; photos show the front of the truck completely over the guardrail and hanging over the eastbound lanes below, nose on or near the asphalt, while most of the trailer remained, tipped over, in the westbound lanes.
The Colorado State Patrol said that at about 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, the driver, a 28-year-old man from New Jersey who was hauling frozen food, rolled the tractor-trailer onto its side, spilling some of the rig’s gasoline. The front part of the semi crashed down onto the eastbound lanes below.
The driver escaped injury, “which is very fortunate,” Colorado State Patrol Trooper Troy Kessler said.
Kessler said the man was cited for careless driving and that he allegedly was driving too fast for conditions.
A secondary crash involving two more semis and two passenger vehicles occurred in close proximity. One person in one of the passenger vehicles reported minor injury, Kessler said. The at-fault driver in that crash is to be cited for careless driving causing injury.
The secondary crash was cleared quickly, a CDOT spokeswoman said, and the closure precluded other secondary crashes on the slick roads.
Monday afternoon, three heavy tows were sent in to lift the cab/tractor part of the rig up from the eastbound lane and onto the westbound lanes above. Then, the tow vehicles were to remove the wreckage from the westbound lanes as well.
“The length of time is directly related to the technical nature of removing a tractor that is effectively dangling over one deck of lanes onto the other. They’re making good progress, but it’s a complicated effort,” CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said Monday afternoon.
Kessler also said a hazmat team responded as a precaution, because the rig had spilled some of its fuel.
Alternate routes were available. When traveling these routes, or any other roads, it is critical for motorists to check cotrip.org before heading out CDOT said. The southern and northern alternate routes are more remote than 1-70 and cell phone reception isn’t always available.
• Northern route: To use the northern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area will exit I-70 at exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling.
At Kremmling, travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 until the intersection with Colorado Highway 13 in Craig. Turn south on Colorado13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exits 87 or 90).
• Eastbound motorists can travel the same route in reverse. Motorists should be prepared for icy and snowpacked areas along this route and are encouraged to drive for the conditions.
• Southern route: To use the southern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction.
• Travelers on I-70 can use Colorado 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use Colorado 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50. Eastbound motorists traveling from the Grand Junction area can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver and areas nearby.
Motorists should also be aware of a winter storm that had been forecasted through Tuesday morning. Snow squalls had been predicted through Monday afternoon, with snow tapering off Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service predicted between 3 to 5 inches of snow at Glenwood Springs between Monday and Thursday and said Montrose could pick up 2 to 4 inches in the same timeframe.
The weather service further predicted that temperatures could plunge to 15 degrees to 20 below during this round of winter weather.
Road conditions, as well as reopening information for I-70, can be found at cotrip.org.
Chain/traction law info: www.codot.gov/admin/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw
Project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
Scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
Avalanche conditions: www.avalanche.state.co.us