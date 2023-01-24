'True West' honors museum founder Fike

Museum of the Mountain West founder Richard Fike. (Courtesy photo)

Museum of the Mountain West, Inc., founder and Executive Director Richard E. Fike was recognized by True West magazine with “Best of the West” Editors’ Choice honor as the “Best Western History Collector” for 2023.

Recognition by the magazine appears in its January “Best of the West 2023” special collector’s edition now available on national newsstands.



