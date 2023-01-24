'True West' honors museum founder Fike

Museum of the Mountain West, Inc., founder and Executive Director Richard E. Fike was recognized by True West magazine with “Best of the West” Editors’ Choice honor as the “Best Western History Collector” for 2023.
Recognition by the magazine appears in its January “Best of the West 2023” special collector’s edition now available on national newsstands.
“This is a very special honor for me and the museum to be recognized by the magazine as I have been collecting since the age of four and am now in my 80s," Fike said.
"The museum’s vast artifact collection and focus on historically accurate information and presentations are what keeps visitors fascinated and returning time and again.”
Information on truewestmagazine.com notes that the magazine has been published since 1953; it has a vast readership of history enthusiasts and heritage travelers with articles about the myths, legends, and lore of the American West.
Step back in time into the real history of the “Old West” and Western Colorado with a visit to the Museum of the Mountain West located at 68169 Miami Road, Montrose, Colorado.
